AC Milan Open Pre-Season With 3-0 Win Over Lemine Almenno

AC Milan played their first pre-season friendly this week against local side Lemine Almenno and kicked off their preparations in style with a smooth 3-0 victory. There were plenty on new faces and youth faces on the pitch at the disposal of Stefano Pioli as majority of the first team are yet to return from their vacation. Junior Messias opened the scoring with a curler coming in on that right wing and received the pass from Yacine Adli. Tommaso Pobega laid one off for Ante Rebic who fired a rocket from outside the box for the second goal. Mattia Gabbia scored the third as he managed to get ahold of the loose ball i the box after a corner.

The teams were as follows for Milan:

Session 1 (4-2-3-1): Tătăruşanu (21’ Mirante); Coubis (21’Stanga), Michelis, Gabbia, Ballo-Touré; Bakayoko, Pobega; Messias, Adli, Díaz; Rebić. Coach: Pioli.

Session 2 (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Stanga, Michelis, Gabbia, Ballo-Touré; Bakayoko, Pobega; Messias, Adli (30’ Maldini), Díaz; Rebić. Coach: Pioli.

Session 3 (4-2-3-1): Jungdal; Bartesaghi, Gabbia, Coubis, Stanga; Brescianini, Frigerio; Traorè, Robotti, Roback; Maldini.