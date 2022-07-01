AC Milan Directors Sign Renewals On The Last Day and Acknowledge Slow Mercato

AC Milan fans can rest easy as we await the official confirmation from the club but technical director Paolo Maldini and sporting director Frederic Massara have agreed renewals with the club on the very last day of their current deals. The two were instrumental in orchestrating the revival of the club and the first piece of important silverware in over a decade.

According to reports building up to their final day under contract with the club, the duo will sign a 2 year renewal with an option for a 3rd.

Massara attended the mercato inauguration ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Rimini yesterday evening where he was in good spirits and even discussed Milan’s mercato with the press.

Maldini spoke to the reporters outside Casa Milan later in the night where he confirmed the agreement via Antonio Vitiello:

“At the last but we renewed, agreement found. Happy to plan a winning future.”