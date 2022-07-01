Official: AC Milan Women Make Statement Sign With Swedish Striker From Real Madrid

AC Milan have now officially confirmed on their website the signing of Kosovare Asllani from Real Madrid on a two year deal until 2024.

The 32 year old can play as a striker or an attacking midfielder but more importantly is a leader who is seasoned in the game and brings key experience to the side as they look to finally pick up some silverware and make it to the UWCL.

She scored 5 goals in 20 games across the league and UWCL last season. Since joining Madrid, she has played 51 games scoring 23 goals.

She has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe such as Paris St Germain, Manchester City in addition to Madrid.

The striker will be supporting Lindsey Thomas to get the attack back on track since the exit of top scorer and captain Valentina Giacinti due to a breakdown in the relationship with manager Maurizio Ganz.