AC Milan Set To Double The Sponsorship Deal With Puma As Renewal Beckons

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are set to sign a new deal with PUMA as the technical sponsor for the side. The new deal is expected to be worth 30 million euros per year which is more than double the previous deal which brought in 14 million euros per year. PUMA have been the technical sponsor of the side since 2018 when Milan parted with Adidas.

The Rossoneri have done insanely well on and off the pitch since 2018 by returning to the Champions League and now winning the Serie A title. Off the pitch, the club has over 25 sponsorships and partnerships in play with key growth on space on the shirt. Milan now have BitMex as a sleeve sponsor, Wefox as the back sponsor, Emirates committed as the front sponsor and Konami as the training wear sponsor to boost revenue.

Milan are also due to renegotiate their existing deal with Emirates hence the club will look to boost sponsorship revenue ahead of the 2022/23 season.