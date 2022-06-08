AC Milan Pursuit Of LOSC Lille Defender Is Slow and Big Premier League Interest Threatens Deal

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan are going to face intense competition to complete the signing of Sven Botman from LOSC Lille this summer. The player has received lots of interest from Newcastle United over the past months but has not been keen on the move but now Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are emerging at targets. Both clubs are interested in a left footed centre back and Botman is a rare commodity in that sense.

Di Marzio has previously reported that the talks with Lille have been slow due to the sale of Milan which has taken some adjustment and the financial situation at Lille.

Botman in an interview with ESPN NL could not keep a straight face when probed about Milan interested as he declared he hopes a move materialises before any pre-season.

GdS via MilanNews.it are reporting that the Rossoneri have opened the door for Gleison Bremer from Torino to join instead if the Botman deal gets too complicated.