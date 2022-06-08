AC Milan President Discusses The Time Pressure On The New Stadium Project and Alternatives

AC Milan’s President Paolo Scaroni spoke to Corriere della Sera amidst all the news of an acceleration toward a stadium project in Sesto San Giovanni independently. The numerous delays from the city council of Milan have forced the hand of the Rossoneri as he confirms:

On the current situation: “For us, time is a value. We have such an urgency to have a structure adequate to our ambitions that the first project that becomes feasible will be the one that attracts us the most. I speak only for a moment for Milan: we have won the Scudetto, we have sorted out the accounts, the stadium is a fundamental element for our virtuous path.”

On the San Siro redevelopment: “We have been pursuing the San Siro project for years, it has always been our first choice. We have pursued it with obstinacy, investing a lot of money, aware that a project of this size and in that area of the city requires a certain authorisation process that has specific times and procedures, some of which we did not imagine, to tell the truth, or we thought could be overcome, but it is clear that if there are rules, they must be followed.”

On the ongoing public debate: “We and Inter continue with that project and our team met just yesterday with the coordinator of the public debate: we have hired a consulting firm to help us prepare it. We hope to conclude the public debate, then there will be the appeals to the Tar: if all goes well by the end of the year we could have concluded this phase.”