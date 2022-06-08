 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AC Milan Must Decide On Permanent Purchase Of Right Winger As Monza Wait To Pounce

The fairytale story is complete for the Brazilian but his future is yet to be decided.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
Junior Messias of AC Milan celebrates during the award... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sempre Milan are reporting that AC Milan are gearing up to permanently sign Junior Messias from Crotone after his season long loan. The Brazilian arrived on a paid loan for 2.6 million euros and a buy out clause for 5.4 million euros. The report states that Milan will likely buy him and then sell him on as they are keen to capitalise on the money already invested in the player.

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Milan will seek a discount from Crotone to sign him permanently. The player did well getting 6 goals and 3 assists across all competitions including a winner in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Monza are keen on the player given his experience in the top flight with Crotone in a relegation fight and Milan in a title fight over the past two years. He is also being followed by numerous other clubs in Italy and abroad.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...