AC Milan Must Decide On Permanent Purchase Of Right Winger As Monza Wait To Pounce

Sempre Milan are reporting that AC Milan are gearing up to permanently sign Junior Messias from Crotone after his season long loan. The Brazilian arrived on a paid loan for 2.6 million euros and a buy out clause for 5.4 million euros. The report states that Milan will likely buy him and then sell him on as they are keen to capitalise on the money already invested in the player.

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Milan will seek a discount from Crotone to sign him permanently. The player did well getting 6 goals and 3 assists across all competitions including a winner in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Monza are keen on the player given his experience in the top flight with Crotone in a relegation fight and Milan in a title fight over the past two years. He is also being followed by numerous other clubs in Italy and abroad.