AC Milan Offering Players Plus Cash To Convince AS Roma To Sell Their No. 10

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan have initiated contacts with AS Roma for attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. Milan are looking to establish whether Roma would sell the player as he is a key figure in their side despite his numerous injury issues in the past two years. The player is reportedly open to the discussions with Milan but there is nothing concrete here yet.

Gazzetta dello Sport separately are reporting that a 25 million euro plus Alexis Saelemaekers offer for Zaniolo was shot down as they are not interested in the Belgian winger.

Milan are not the only club interested in him as Juventus and Newcastle United are circling him too. The player is not keen to accept the 3.5 million euro renewal offer presented to him by Roma.

According to GdS via Sempre Milan, the Rossoneri will make another attempt and offer Ante Rebic in the deal alongside the 25 million euros.