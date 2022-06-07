Designs Emerge For AC Milan Stadium Project In Sesto San Giovanni

A massive report coming out of Corriere Milano regarding the stadium project of AC Milan points at an acceleration for the Sesto San Giovanni area hence moving away from the San Siro area following countless delays and red tape from the city council of Milan. The report presents images of a rough stadium design from Sir Norman Foster hosted at the Falck Steelworks site in Sesto San Giovanni.

The plan being floated would be one where Milan advance to build their own stadium independent of Inter Milan and away from the current side of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza which was expected to be redeveloped. The capacity of the stadium is also expected to rise to about 70,000.

There have reportedly been contacts between Milan’s new owners, the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni, the real estate group who own Milanosesto and some architects regarding the feasibility and design of the project.

Roberto di Stefano - the mayor - added:

“At the beginning, President Scaroni had carried out the idea of ​​carrying out the Populous project, but considering that Norman Foster designed all the Falck areas and is perfectly familiar with the industrial archeology of the site, it is believed that talking and having the stadium area designed by those who have already designed one million and 250 thousand square meters makes sense.”

‘‘It would appear that Plan B is becoming Plan A and we hope so with all our might.’’

“The meeting with the clubs has led the teams to get to know the reality of our territory which is very well connected with the rest of the metropolitan area: subway, railways, ring roads, we are close to Linate.”