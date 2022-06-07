AC Milan Eager To Increase Capacity Of New Stadium Project To At Least 70,000

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan have been contemplating the capacity of the new stadium project. There have been meetings between the new owners RedBird, the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni and architecture firm Populous to discuss a project outside of Milan. The idea is to have a capacity of 70,000 or more.

Gerry Cardinale met with Roberto di Stefano and the constant public statements are fuelling the fire on a potential shift away from the city of Milan and Giuseppe Sala’s red tape. There is a big question on whether Milan will go at the stadium alone or continue to build it with Inter Milan as previously planned.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Paolo Maldini in his Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it interview when he said,

“But the new stadium cannot have 55 thousand spectators, it must be large, capacious. Football is a sport popular, the stadium cannot be elitist. We owe our fans a facility as big as San Siro.”