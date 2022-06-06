AC Milan Gearing Up To Loan Young Striker Out To Serie A Clubs After Season At SPAL

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are destined to loan out young striker Lorenzo Colombo again this summer as he spent last season in Serie B with SPAL. The plan will be to loan him out to a club likely in the bottom half of Serie A.

Milan will need to be wary of the changing regulations with the regard to the number of players out on loan.

SPAL are interested in keeping the striker for another season as he delivered well for them in the first half of the season scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist in 34 league games.

La Nuova Sardegna via MilanNews.it are reporting that Cagliari are interested in the young striker this summer. Colombo would be a good signing to add some strength to the attack of the freshly relegated side who will want to bounce right back into Serie A.

Colombo will unlikely find any space to remain in the current side. He has 11 professional appearances for Milan under his belt with 1 goal scored.