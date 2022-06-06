AC Milan Ready To Redeem AS Roma Right Back Following Successful Loan Spell

MilanNews.it have been reporting that AC Milan are keen to redeem Alessandro Florenzi permanently from AS Roma this summer as the veteran defender was an important part of the side that won the Scudetto last season. The player is used by Stefano Pioli as a utility man as he has played as right back, right winger and left back and can be deployed in central midfield in an emergency. He is also a leader in the group which was important in the latter stages of the campaign and late on in crucial matches.

There are some concerns around his age and fitness as he suffered two injuries during the season each sidelining him for a month. Milan will likely look to get a small discount on the 4.5 million euro buy out agreed with Roma last summer. The 31 year old Italy international has proven his value to the side as he ended the season with 30 appearances and 2 goals across all competitions on the way to the Serie A title.