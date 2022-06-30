Official: AC Milan Permanently Sign Irish Defender Following Six Month Loan With The Primavera

Two weeks ago, Cork City FC confirmed that AC Milan decided to exercise their option on young defender Cathal Heffernan to join the Primavera on a permanent basis. Heffernan made the switch from Ireland to Italy in the winter transfer window on a six month loan (trial) and convinced the youth setup enough to keep him for good.

The defender played 13 games for the U18 side of Milan and also got his debut with the Primavera first team in the final game of the season. He also made 2 appearances in the Viareggio Cup.

The young centre back is a leader too having captain the Ireland U17 and U18 sides in recent months.

According to previous reports, Milan will pay a development fee to Cork City for the player and the side will reportedly have a sell on percentage for the player. It seems the player is signed through till 2025.