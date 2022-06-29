Belgian Striker Completes Medicals and Sign Contract Ahead Of AC Milan Move

AC Milan are in the process of finalising their first transfer of the 2022/23 season. Divock Origi joining from Liverpool FC on a free transfer to add some depth and experience for the future in the striker role.

The Belgium international was in Milano yesterday to undergo his medicals at the La Madonnina Clinic as shown by the video below after which he went to Casa Milan to sign his contract. Origi then left the city in the evening to return to his vacation. It remains to be seen when the official announcement arrives and if he reports to training on the 4th of July or the week after.

As per previous reports, he is expected to receive 4 million euros per year over 4 years.

He is the second Champions League winning striker to join the club in a second consecutive year. He has scored 41 goals and provided 18 assist for Liverpool in 175 games.