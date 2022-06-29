Official: AC Milan and PUMA Renew Partnership and Expand Deal Significantly

AC Milan have officially announced on their website a long term partnership renewal with technical sponsor PUMA which has been greatly expanded. The sports company will continue as the Principal Partner of AC Milan, the Global Technical Supplier, and the Official Licensed Partner.

As part of the extension PUMA will become the official naming partner of AC Milan’s core in Vismara Center, the base of the Club’s future talents and women’s team. ”PUMA House of Football” will become a home for performance development that will see investment in the next generation of youth players at Milan and help support the continued growth of women’s football.

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the deal will bring in 30-35 million euros for Milan per year until 2028. This is a significant jump from the previous deal worth 14 million euros per year.

Under the new terms, PUMA will continue to supply performance apparel for the men’s, women’s, and youth teams, and utilize the style, fashion, and culture of Milan to develop performance and off-pitch lifestyle product that taps into the unique Milanese style. This will see both brands continue to collaborate beyond the pitch on innovative and fashionable collections that connect with football culture and reinforce Milan’s global footprint.