Belgian Striker Arrives In Milan Ahead Of Free Transfer From Liverpool

AC Milan’s summer target to reinforce the striker position Divock Origi has finally touched down in the city ahead of his medicals and move to the club. Origi leaves Liverpool FC on a bosman as his contract expired this summer. He has won every possible trophy with the side including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League where he scored in the semi finals and the final. The striker like Olivier Giroud arrives as a highly decorated player who adds experience to this young side.

Antonio Vitiello shared images and videos of him at Malpensa airport last night. He went to his hotel and is expected to undergo his medicals today.

The Belgium international has found minutes hard to come by under Jurgen Klopp but is still known to be a big game player who scores in crunch moments. He has scored 41 goals and provided 18 assists for Liverpool in 175 games.