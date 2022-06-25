AC Milan U15 Youth Side Wins Their Title Beating Fiorentina 1-0 In The Final

AC Milan’s U15 side are Champions of Italy too after winning their respective title. The side coached by Roberto Bertuzzo beat Fiorentina U15 in the final 1-0 as our standout striker Francesco Camarada scored the winner with a solid header capping off the season with 22 goals. This is the first time since 2010 that Milan’s youth squad at the U15 level lifted this trophy as well mirroring the first team. This is the third time Milan have won this trophy. The side have a lot of interesting talent including the son of former Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

The side finished top of the group ahead of the likes of Atalanta and Inter Milan’s U15 sides with 41 points in 18 games. The team did well in the play offs beating Udinese, Frosinone and AS Roma on the road to the final.

You can watch the highlights and see the winning goal here or below.