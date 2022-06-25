It’s Been A Month Since AC Milan Became Champions Of Italy and We Are Back!

AC Milan are Champions of Italy and we have been M.I.A. for a month celebrating the first title in over a decade. Lots of time to reflect, watch compilations of the goals, listen to the podcasts breaking down the season and reading everyone freak out about the slow transfer market.

The one month break worked out well as nothing much has happened in the market and there has been lots of noise but very little substance to this point. We will kick off with our delayed season review, player ratings, best goals and the lot. Some key developments in the past month and going forward are as follows:

24 June - Serie A fixtures announced

1 July - Transfer window opens

4 July - Milan’s pre-season starts

16 July - Milan’s first pre-season friendly in Germany

23 July - Milan’s second pre-season friendly in Hungary

31 July - Milan’s third pre-season friendly in France

14-20 August - Milan Women’s pre-season tournament in the USA

13 August - Serie A starts

31 August - Transfer window closes

On rumoured things in the pipeline:

27 June - Origi arrives in Milan ahead of free transfer

4 June - Milan’s Home Shirt for 2022/23 released

With all the craziness with the Sven Botman and Renato Sanches deals with LOSC Lille, we will continue reporting as we do. We aggregate all the news out there so you have a balanced view of the rumours and we add some commentary to the stories.

Going into the summer, Milan need a central midfielder and a right winger as top priorities (need). An attacking midfielder to boost competitiveness (want). A centre back and striker to raise the level of the squad (desire/dream).

As always, Forza Milan!