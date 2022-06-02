AC Milan’s President Discusses Next Steps Following Sale To RedBird Capital

AC Milan’s is being sold to RedBird Capital with the signing done and completion expected in a few months. Milan’s current President Paolo Scaroni is expected to stay on and briefly discussed the steps forward.

Scaroni spoke to Radio Cor via MilanNews.it to say:

On the sale: “Everything is going as planned. I believe that in the next few days the negotiation with the new owners’ fund will take place, even if a few months will pass between signing and closing.”

On the summer mercato: “I hope that there is a defined situation in order to be able to face the market that we have in front of us with a clear ownership because this makes life easier for everyone.”

On Maldini’s renewal: “The joy and pride for the Scudetto will last a very long time, it was a truly wonderful thing. Maldini was a key element in getting to the Scudetto, let alone if I want him to leave. I tell the fans to continue to be close to us. They always do and will continue to do so.”