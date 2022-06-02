Club Brugge No. 10 Discusses AC Milan’s Interest and Desire For A Summer Move

AC Milan are working on the summer mercato and one of their targets for the trequartista role is Noa Lang from Club Brugge. The Dutch no. 10 is a big personality and Milan have been missing this kind of a player with some swagger. He is from the Ajax academy and has won title with Ajax, Brugge as well as the Cup with both teams too. Milan have seen the impact of bringing winners into the fold and having the right mentality this year.

He scored 9 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions this past season.

Lang spoke to HNL via MilanPosts to say:

“I can’t deny that Milan are interested, but it’s not like I have a personal agreement with them. I think Brugge will want 30 million euros for me, in my opinion 25 million is a good amount. I want to go to a club that plays in the Champions League and is at the top.”