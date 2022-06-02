AC Milan’s New Owner Discusses Future Success and The Emotion Of The Scudetto Win

AC Milan’s new owners RedBird Capital Partners have been doing the rounds in the city and the head of the firm Gerry Cardinale spoke on the acquisition of the club.

Cardinale gave a follow up interview at Casa Milan yesterday:

The quotes below were transcribed by Sempre Milan.

“I apologise for not speaking Italian, I am ashamed since I have Italian origins. I congratulate Elliott, Paolo and Ivan for what has been achieved last season and last weekend.

“I invested in sports for 25 years but what was achieved last weekend was truly incredible.”

“We visited the Milan Museum this morning and saw how much this club has done and how many successes have been achieved.

“We have the role of managers of what has been built so far. We must do it with humility and recognising teamwork and group that we have reached together.”

“When I started in the world of sports it was different: today there are many interests involved, business and capital, there is a different commitment but always with the same feeling and determination to win.

“The future will have to be built on the successes achieved so far with determination and the will to win.”

“Last weekend I experienced it all [the title celebrations] with a fan’s soul by participating in the festivities: it was an extraordinary spectacle.

“I lived through the spectacle of the World Series, of the NBA Super Bowl, but nothing gave me the enthusiasm, the excitement that I felt that Sunday.

“The relationship with the fans is very special: we must give them back everything they give us with their passion and enthusiasm. I hope that the spectacle experienced on Sunday can be relived many more times with our fans.

“I started my Italian lessons and the first words I learned are: Forza Milan!”