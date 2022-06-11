AC Milan Edging Closer To Signing LOSC Lille Midfielder But Small Management Issue Persists

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan are still getting closer to a deal with LOSC Lille to sign Portugal international Renato Sanches this summer. The central midfielder has been linked to the club strongly since the January transfer window with the deal being close for a long time now. The management are reportedly being held up by the corporate situation at the French club and the deal should be pushed through soon.

Fabrizio Romano for the umpteenth time is relaying that Milan have a verbal agreement with Sanches but have not yet reached an agreement with Lille for his transfer. A 5 year deal is reportedly agreed as Sanches is needed to take the place of Franck Kessie in the midfield.

Sanches is important as he arrives as a winner at a club looking to take the next step especially in Europe. He has won the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the Primeira Liga Pro and the Euros at just 24 years old.