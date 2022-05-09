RedBird Reportedly Overtake Investcorp In Race To Buy AC Milan

MilanNews.it are reporting that new entrants in the race to buy AC Milan are making moves in the process. RedBird Capital Partners from the US are rivalling the bid from Bahrain’s Investcorp to purchase the club from Elliot Management. The report states that the American fund have overtaken the Bahraini one as they are offering 1.1 billion euros in cash compared to the 1.2 billion euros offer from the former which is 800 million in cash and 400 million through financing.

The same outlet is also reporting that the offer has been raised in the past couple of weeks as it was originally 1 billion euros for the club but is now quoted as 1.1 billion euros. It remains to be seen if RedBird can hijack Investcorp’s bid given the talks are at an advanced stage.

Affaritaliani are one of the outlets really pushing the story of Elliot preferring RedBird’s bid but more confirmations are needed to confirm this.

The season ends in two weeks and it is almost certain for some movement to occur just before or after then.