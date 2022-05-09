AC Milan Hosting Three Sets Of Negotiations With Jorge Mendes To Upgrade Squad

Alfredo Pedulla via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan have an important axis of negotiations with super agent Jorge Mendes heading into the summer. Milan are working on the contract renewal of left winger Rafael Leao, the signing of midfielder Renato Sanches for LOSC Lille and the prospecting of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

In the case of the negotiations for Leao and Sanches, the wages being requested are slightly higher than what Milan want to offer.

The Mirror are reporting that Asensio has just joined Mendes’ agency ahead of a likely summer move as clubs such as Arsenal are looking to sign him. The attacker could occupy the CAM or right wing role for Milan next season. Calcio Mercato are reporting that Milan want to offer him 5 million euros plus bonuses while he wants 7 million euros.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that the talks with Sanches are in an advanced position and Mendes is pushing to close the deal.