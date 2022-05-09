Milan Player Ratings: Hellas Verona 1 - 3 AC Milan

AC Milan beat Hellas Verona 3-1 at the Bentegodi as Birthday boy Sandro Tonali bagged a crucial brace while superstar Rafael Leao picked up two assists and returnee Alessandro Florenzi scored a banger within a minute of coming off the bench. Stefano Pioli’s men are flying but have two very difficult games to go against sides that love to spoil our party. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A good display but could’ve done more on the goal, he once again showed his stunning passing range. 6/10

Davide Calabria: A better display and he came close to scoring on two occasions. He was at fault on the goal and he struggled to cover his wing. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: A top notch game from him as he drove forward and his pressure largely shut Simeone and Caprari out of the game. 7.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: A good recovery as he entirely shut down Barak and did well with his interceptions. He kicked off the move for the equaliser. 7/10

Theo Hernandez: An anonymous game from him, he needs to rediscover his attacking form. 6/10

Franck Kessie: A poor game from him, way too many mistakes and he was not adding any fluidity to our attack play. A solid defensive contribution though. 6/10

Tonight's heatmap is dedicated to our birthday boy and beating heart of the team: Tonali ❤️‍



La heatmap @gruppo_a2a è dedicata al cuore della squadra: tanti auguri Sandro! ❤️‍ #VeronaMilan #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/4IN9pR9OVc — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 8, 2022

Sandro Tonali: MOTM performance from him, he took the game to Verona and scored two crucial goals and had a third cancelled by VAR. On top of everything, it was his birthday and he gave Milanisti a gift. 9/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Yet again he offers too little in attacks and easily gets outshone by Messias off the bench, his days seem numbered. 5/10

Rade Krunic: A really tidy performance from him where he oddly contributed more than Diaz often does by simply laying off simple passes in dangerous areas. He did well in the air in the box and almost got a goal. 6.5/10

Rafael Leao: It is well and truly Rafa-season. He ate up the Verona defence and was crucial in providing the assists for the first two goals. His is our silver bullet and has carried the attack all 2022. 8.5/10

Olivier Giroud: A poor one, yet again too little contact with the ball and a passive outlook. 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ante Rebic: He is finally rediscovering his form. He played in multiple sublime balls to push the counter forward to Messias and Leao. He is making a big difference off the bench in the past few games. 7.5/10

﻿Junior Messias: A lovely assist for Florenzi and overall added some much more dimension to that right wing than Saelemaekers. Always offers some threat. 7/10

Ismael Bennacer: He brought more intensity to the attacking line and his pressure forced numerous mistakes allowing us to keep control. 7/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: He didn’t so much in the closing minutes but his presence always helps on the pitch. N/A

Alessandro Florenzi: What an emphatic display off the bench. Scored a stunner almost immediately and showed his experience in the dying embers. 7/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: His approach was 100% right, we dominated both halves but just missed the goal early on in the first half. The half time team talk worked well and his substitutions killed off the game. Two to go. 7.5/10