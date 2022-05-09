AC Milan Beat Hellas Verona 3-1 As Tonali Shows Grinta On His Birthday

AC Milan travelled to face Hellas Verona on the road last night as Stefano Pioli’s men went in search of all three points to retake the top spot from Inter Milan who played on Friday. Milan emerged with a massive 3-1 win courtesy of birthday boy Sandro Tonali’s brace as he played the game of his life.

Milan scored the opener via Tonali as Maignan lofted a ball across the pitch and the midfielder muscled it into the back of the net but it was cancelled by VAR.

Verona hit back shortly after sending us down 1-0 through a counter as Lazovic found Faraoni at the back post for a easy header. Milan equalised just before half time as Tomori’s interception allowed him to release Leao on the wing who squared the ball for Tonali to somehow push into the back of the net.

Right at the start of the second half, the Leao-Tonali partnership struck again as Leao burst down the wing with a run and rolled the ball to the back post where Tonali put in an easy tap in to gain the lead.

The third goal was a stunner from Florenzi who just came off the bench and played his first minutes following his injury, he had a lovely one-two with Messias and teed up a perfect half volley into the bottom corner.

The win edges us closer to the title but the final two games are now finals as just two points sit between us and Inter which could take the fight to the final match day.