AC Milan Women Thrash Inter Milan 3-0 To Confirm Third Place Finish In Serie A Femminile

AC Milan Women took on Inter Milan in the derby on the penultimate match day of the league. The Rossonere went into the fixture needing a win and hoping AS Roma would lose for any hope of a UWCL game but despite a stunning 3-0 victory, it is now confirmed that Milan will not make it to the UWCL qualifiers. The side have secured a third placed finish for the third time in their four years of existence.

Milan opened the scoring after just 17 minutes as Lindsey Thomas met a cross from Alia Guagni with an easy header to open our account. This was the striker’s tenth goal in the league this season. New signing from the winter window Celeste Boureille managed to bag her first goal in red and black as she headed down into the goal off a corner whacked in by Linda Tucceri Cimini in the 49th minute. The game was capped off by a lovely free kick goal from Tucceri Cimini which left the Inter keeping flat footed to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

The match was a milestone for defender Laura Fusetti who became the first Rossonere player to hit 100 appearances ever.