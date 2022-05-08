Match Preview: Hellas Verona vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Hellas Verona in round 36 of Serie A as Stefano Pioli’s men look for three points to go back on top of the table. The side recover Alessandro Florenzi from injury but have four players at risk of suspension with a booking. Milan will need to be careful with the potent Verona attack and the side’s propensity to sit back deep in defence and attack on the quick counter.

H2H

Verona 0 - 1 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Verona

Milan 2 - 2 Verona

Verona 0 - 2 Milan

Milan 3 - 2 Verona

Form Guide (all competitions)

Verona: W, L, W, D, W

Milan: D, W, L, W, W

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

The winger scored his 10th in the league last time out with an unreal winner that keeps us in the running for the title. He needs to put in three stellar performances as the only half consistent attacker on the side. His productivity is essential but he needs to be more clinical earlier on in the game. This is the first of three very tough closing games where the attack must deliver as the defence will face fire.

Federico Ceccherini

The side have conceded just five goals in their past five games with a rugged defensive outlook and a ‘better safe than sorry’ motto. Ceccherini is at the heart of this unit and Milan’s attack continues to falter. We cannot always rely on luck and this game needs to be one where Giroud takes it to the opposition and pushes the side to score early on. The onus is on Milan’s attack to break through this tough defence early on or suffer in the second half as Verona are very hard to break down.

Olivier Giroud

The striker going up against a three man defence could work in his favour as Milan’s wingers can often pull away the wider centre backs allowing him a 1v1 with Ceccherini. He needs to score his 10th in the league and what better opportunity that against a tight Verona defence at the Bentegodi. Also, if you haven’t noticed when he scores, we win. The striker needs to better position himself to get more chances but moreover needs that golden touch in this one.

Prediction: Verona 1 - 2 Milan