AC Milan Face Tricky Hellas Verona Side As Pioli’s Men Must Retake Top Spot

AC Milan travel to face Hellas Verona tonight in the search of three points to take the side back into the top spot after Inter Milan beat Empoli 4-2 on Friday.

Stefano Pioli seems to be making a rotation as Bennacer and Messias start on the bench with Krunic starting at CAM. Milan need to be wary of Kalulu and Tomori getting booked as they would miss the next game. Ibrahimovic, Rebic and Florenzi will all be available off the bench providing the manager with some flexibility in attack.

A major concern is this game is Daniele Doveri being named as the referee. He has overseen some outrageous calls against us such as the penalty for Inter Milan in the first derby, the push by Singo on Hernandez in the Torino game and the denied penalty against Juventus on Calabria.

Milan will reportedly have over 16,000 fans at the stadium representing more than half of the crowd at the Bentegodi.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.