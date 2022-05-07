AC Milan Reportedly Find Agreement With LOSC Lille Midfielder Over Four Year Contract

Nicolo Schira is reporting that AC Milan have reached an agreement with LOSC Lille midfielder Renato Sanches over a 4 year contract with 4.5 million euros per year plus bonuses. He notes that Milan have an agreement with Lille to purchase the player for about 15-18 million euros this summer.

Carlo Pellegatti concurs as he believes the request from Sanches have dropped to fit in Milan’s wager bill plans.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan are reporting that Sanches is close to accepting the contract described above and Milan have an agreement with Lille which points to them beating out the competition. The report notes that Manchester United Arsenal, Lyon and Atletico Madrid were also in the race to sign him.

MilanNews.it are reporting that optimism is filtering over the full agreement on this deal as Franck Kessie seems all but out the door in about a month. The confidence in the relationship with Jorge Mendes is driving the positive sentiment.