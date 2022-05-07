 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan’s Final Home Game Of The Season Against Atalanta Sold Out

The match will be a critical game as Gasperini’s side have been our kryptonite in recent years.

By Muqaddam Malik
Fans of AC Milan show their support prior to the UEFA... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

AC Milan had released a final round of tickets for the last home game of the season which will be played in round 37 against minor rivals Atalanta at the San Siro. The stadium will once again be sold out as Milan look to smash their attendance records.

The games against Fiorentina last week and Bologna earlier in the month were also sold out with attendances in excess of 75,000 people.

The side will also have a majority in the crowd at the Bentegodi this weekend against Hellas Verona just as they did a few weeks against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Rossoneri faithful have come forward in numbers to support the side in the monumental push for the first Scudetto in over a decade which could be locked up with 2 wins and a draw from the final 3 games.

Milan have officially confirmed on their website that the tickets are now sold out.

