AC Milan and Inter Milan At Risk Of Key Players Being Suspended In Final Three Games Of The Season

AC Milan and Inter Milan have precarious suspension scenarios heading into the final three rounds of football fighting for the Scudetto.

Milan will recover Alessandro Florenzi from injury for the final three games but it remains to be seen if he can actually play a role.

Pioli worryingly has four players at risk of suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli and Brahim Diaz are all at risk. It is scary to note that three of these are centre backs and Atalanta follow Verona for us.

Inter get back Hakan Calhanoglu from suspension as he missed out on the win against Udinese this weekend.

Simone Inzaghi will have to worry too as he has three players at risk of suspension with a yellow card in Alessandro Bastoni, Ivan Perisic and Arturo Vidal.

Here are the final three games for both sides.

Milan: Hellas Verona, Atalanta and Sassuolo

Inter: Empoli, Cagliari and Sampdoria (Coppa Italia final against Juventus in between Emp. and Cag.)