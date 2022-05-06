 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Rival Bid From RedBird Capital Partners Arrives For AC Milan At 1 Billion Euros

The approach is an important validation of Elliot’s work as yet another offer excedding 1 billion is on the table which would make Milan one of the most expensive clubs to be purchased.

By Muqaddam Malik
Ex-Goldman Banker Channels the Hulk for Deals With Billionaires

The Financial Times (FT) have confirmed reports that RedBird Capital Partners headed by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale have put forward an offer to Elliot Management for AC Milan rivalling the existing bid from Bahraini fund Investcorp. The American equity investment firm manages $6 billion worth of investments.

Sky News are reporting that the offer is in the region of 1 billion euros plus. RedBird own a minority stake in the owners of Liverpool FC, the Boston Red Sox (baseball) and New England Sports Network. They are also a majority owners of Ligue 1 French club Toulouse.

The exclusivity period between Elliot and Investcorp ended last week on Friday and talks seem to be progressing well.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that multiple offers have come through for Milan in recent weeks after the public approach from Investcorp. Milan are easily one of the most bankable brands in European football who have plenty of space for growth from a commercial perspective.

Investcorp remain in pole position to close their deal but this sends a clear message that the sale is not done.

