AC Milan Get Defender Back From Injury Ahead Of Final Three Games In Title Race

Stefano Pioli will be rejoicing ahead of the weekend as AC Milan recover a key utility player ahead of the weekend clash against Hellas Verona. Alessandro Florenzi was ruled out for about a month when he underwent knee surgery but seemed to have recovered in better time which could allow him to yet play a part in the crucial end of the season. Florenzi has returned to training this week and will be called up for the game this weekend.

The right back has been deployed in defence both on the right and left and as a right winger in the past which could boost the side in the late moments as that side has struggled with creativity. His experience and leadership will also be a major boost akin to the impact of having Ibrahimovic, Kjaer and Giroud in crucial moments.

Daniel Maldini could also make the squad for the game as he took part in a personalised training session earlier in the week and could get his fitness back in time.