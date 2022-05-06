Official: AC Milan Extend Partnership With OPPO Italy To Cover Women’s Team

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the broadening of the partnership between the club and OPPO Italy. A new agreement has been signed, with the existing partnership between the two brands set to be expanded to include the Rossoneri women’s team. The two brands have been working closely in a prolific partnership since July 2021, when the Italian branch of one of the leading smart device brands became a member of the Rossoneri family as the Club’s Official Mobile Partner.

The new deal will, therefore, incorporate AC Milan Women into the partnership between the Club and OPPO Italy and will see the creation of the ”Stories of Women by OPPO” content series, featuring the first team players of the women’s team telling their personal stories, including what motivated them to become footballers.

With a keen eye on inclusivity and self-determination for women in modern society, the branching of the partnership to the women’s team further displays OPPO Italy’s desire to focus its efforts in a positive direction to promote female empowerment. The latter is a theme dear to AC Milan, as demonstrated by the Club’s commitment to promoting gender equality and its social initiatives under the broader RespAct manifesto for equity, diversity and inclusion.