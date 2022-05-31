Elliott Management Set To Remain As Minority Shareholders Of AC Milan After Sale

As per the prevailing reports, AC Milan’s current owners Elliott Management are expected to remain at the club at least for the short term. Paul Singer’s firm is expected to hold on to a minority shareholding of about 30% while RedBird Capital Partners purchases 70% of the club for 1.3 billion euros with a potential 500 million euros to be earned out. The signing is expected this week.

Paul and Gordon Singer were seen celebrating Milan’s Scudetto win last week on Sunday in Reggio Emilia and with the parades in Milan. Gordon even participated in some chants.

Milan’s current President, Paolo Scaroni, spoke to La Verita via Sempre Milan and commented on the title winning game in Reggio Emilia:

“These are unique emotions, and not just for me. In Reggio Emilia, in the stands, I saw even the Singer family, father and son, people who have had everything in life, moved. Certain joys are not bought. They arrive, you welcome them, and they remain inside you forever.”