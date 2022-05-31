AC Monza Will Look To Open Axis With AC Milan For Five Potential Signings

As we reported here, former AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi is back in Serie A with AC Monza and has Adriano Galliani by his side. The promotion of Monza is a fairytale story as it marks a 4 year journey under Berlusconi ownership from Serie C to Serie A.

Milan has been at the core of this run from Berlusconi and Galliani to former players, a manager and even a current player. Boateng, Balotelli, Fossati. Brocchi. Valoti, Paletta and Brescianini have all had a history at both clubs now.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Galliani is gearing up to speak with Paolo Maldini to bring quite a few players from the Rossoneri to Monza with five names standing out. The side will want young striker Lorenzo Colombo, experienced defender Mattia Caldara, youngster Matteo Gabbia, the storied Daniel Maldini and possibly even Junior Messias.

Caldara and Colombo are returning from loans this summer. Maldini and Gabbia are finding it hard to break into the first team. Messias has an uncertain future with the Rossoneri at the moment.

This will be an interesting storyline to follow this summer.