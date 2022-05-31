AC Milan CEO Discusses The Sale Process and His Future Following Scudetto Win

AC Milan’s CEO, Ivan Gazidis, spoke to The Guardian to discuss the sale of the club and the plan for the future after his first piece of silverware at the club:

On the future of Elliott and the sale : “They are talking. They did not try to sell, but they came to them. There are two groups who love and believe in the way modern Milan was built. So, both that Elliott remains, whether one of these groups takes over, the project will have continuity.”

On his future: “I will definitely stay in the near future. I feel a real sense of belonging and I am deeply grateful.”

On the ambitions of the club: “We want to get back to being competitive at the Champions League level. We are still growing because our young players had never played in the Champions League before last season. We aim to improve every year. In this season we never talked [publicly] about winning the Scudetto, but it was our internal goal. We knew that the dream would come true only with hard work.”