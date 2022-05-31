AC Milan Will Take On 1. FC Koln In First Pre-Season Friendly Of 2022/23

AC Milan on their website have announced the first official friendly for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Milan will take on 1. FC Köln on Saturday 16 July at 19:00 CEST at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany, in the eleventh edition of the Telekom Cup.

AC Milan, the newly crowned Champions of Italy, will take on 1. FC Köln, which finished seventh in the Bundesliga last season, thus qualifying for the preliminary stages of the Conference League. The game against the German side will be the first of a series of summer friendlies that AC Milan will play in Europe ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. All the details relating to the other matches will be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets for the friendly between AC Milan and 1. FC Köln will go on sale from 31 May for FC Köln’s season ticket holders and from 7 June for those in possession of an FC Köln membership card. Tickets will then go on general sale from 10:00 CEST on Tuesday 14 June and can be purchased on FC Ticketshop.