AC Milan Focused On Signing LOSC Lille Midfielder And Will Reinvest Money From Loan Redemptions

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are smiling following the sale of Jens Petter Hauge to Eintracht Frakfurt and the attainment of key bonuses as this money will be reinvested into a midfielder. Milan have been eyeing Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille since the winter transfer window and want to close a deal for 15-16 million while the French side ask for 20 million euros. The club have offered him a deal worth 4.5 million euros per year but there is no definitive agreement in place yet.

Fabrizio Romano speaking to CBS Sports last month stated:

“But now for AC Milan he is still a priority. They want him. They are convinced that Renato Sanches will be perfect to replace Franck Kessie who is going to Barcelona at the end of the season, but at the moment there is still nothing completed between the clubs, Milan and Lille.”