AC Milan Turn To Renewals After Summer Beckons With Rewards Due

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are focused on key renewals just as much as signings this summer after some nightmares over the past two years losing the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu and now Franck Kessie also possibly Alessio Romagnoli on free transfers.

Milan wish to reward some important players for their contributions in the Scudetto victory such as Rafael Leao, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori and Sandro Tonali. Alessandro Florenzi will be taken permanently from AS Roma hence needs a contract and some players such as Fode Ballo-Toure and . Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of contract and could consider retirement or a one year deal. Alessio Romagnoli is also out of contract and deciding between a move to Lazio or renewal at Milan.

Some players like Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo and Antonio Mirante are expected to leave the club this summer.

Importantly, before any of the player renewals, the new owners must get Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara and other key figures in the management team new deals.