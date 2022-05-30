Former AC Milan President and CEO Return To Serie A After Amazing Revival At AC Monza

Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani have done it! The eccentric duo who brought European glory to AC Milan have taken AC Monza from Serie C to Serie A in just 4 seasons. The return of Monza to the top flight comes after a 110 year absence which is an unreal feat. The former Milan President and CEO are back in Serie A next season after getting in through the play offs in a dramatic 4-3 win over Pisa. It will be great to see them back in the top flight and we wish them all the best!

The Milan influence in the Monza sides since Berlusconi took ownership has been significant. This season in the promotion they had Marco Brescianini on loan from Milan and former Milan players in Gabriel Paletta and Mattia Valoti.

In recent years, former players such as Kevin Prince Boateng, Mario Balotelli, Marco Fossati and Cristian Brocchi as the manager were there for the side.

Il Sole 24 Ore via MilanNews.it are reporting that Berlusconi had been approach by Bahraini fund Investcorp to join their bid to purchase Milan last month. They were reportedly looking for Italian investors at the time to add some credibility and a local face to their approach. This remains a rumour and Berlusconi publicly declared he would not sell Monza to raise funds to join in on a purchase for Milan.