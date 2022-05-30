AC Milan’s Sale To Be Signed This Week As New Owner Pictured Joining Scudetto Celebrations

Sky Sport Italia are reporting that AC Milan’s sale to RedBird Capital Partners will be closed this week as the Founder of the fund is in Milan and has been for the past week to finalise the deal. The deal as it stands would be a 1.3 billion euro purchase of a majority shareholding of 70% of the club while Elliott Management retain 30%, the deal could rise significantly with a 500 million euro earn out option. The preliminary agreements should be signed soon with Elliott remaining to support the transition. RedBird are tasked with building up on the good work of Elliot but as Paolo Maldini made clear here, the growth in Europe requires serious investment.

Gerry Cardinale has been pictured with the crowd in the Duomo celebrating the Rossoneri’s title win last Sunday by Corriere dello Sport.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that this will be a busy week with the management renewals taking priority before movements on the transfer market to kick off yet another ownership era at the club.