AC Milan Striker To Decide On Retirement Or A One Year Renewal In The Next Two Weeks

AC Milan’s veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a difficult call to make on his future the summer. The 40 year old striker can hang up his boots after a tough season where he sustained a brutal knee injury but won the Serie A title etching his name into Milan lore; or he can continue. The striker has a number of options if he retires notably taking a leading role in the late Mino Raiola’s sports agency or joining the management team of Milan. If he chooses to stay, he will be aiming for the Champions League, the only trophy that has eluded him and potentially scoring his 100th goal for Milan (he’s at 92).

Paolo Maldini spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it to confirm a meeting is scheduled to discuss the striker’s future in two weeks:

“I spoke to him on Monday and we scheduled a meeting for about a fortnight. I don’t see any problems in finding an agreement. Playing so little, he is certainly not at ease. We’ll see what happens in the next two weeks. Everything will be done for his sake and for Milan. From what I understand his intention is to continue.”