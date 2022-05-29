AC Milan In Advanced Talks To Sign Enigmatic Attacker For Club Brugge To Be The CAM

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are closing in on a important signing for the attack this summer as the newspaper confirms the club’s interest in Noa Lang from Club Brugge and state that talks are at an advanced stage.

The outlet notes that the agent of the player Bart Baving and his father Jeffrey Lang were at Casa Milan to discuss the move this week and have previously spoke in February. There is reportedly an agreement in place with the player for a 5 year deal.

Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are looking confident to be able to seal the deal with Brugge around the 22 million euro asking price.

Lang is a mercurial player and a talented attacker who can play in either of the front three attacking roles behind the striker. The 22 year old has 9 goals and 15 assists in 48 games this season playing predominantly as a left winger or second striker in a title winning campaign.