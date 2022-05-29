Official: AC Milan Left Winger Permanently Join Eintracht Frankfurt

AC Milan have officially sold left winger Jens Petter Hauge to Eintracht Frankfurt after his season long loan with the club. The Norway international played at Milan for one season and went on loan for another. When he was at Milan, he scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 28 games across all competitions. On loan this season, he played 38 games largely off the bench scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists across all competitions as he lifted the UEFA Europa League with the German side.

As per the official club statement:

AC Milan can confirm that Jens Petter Hauge has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis after his loan deal from last summer turned into an obligation to buy following the completion of certain prerequisite conditions throughout the season.

The Club would like to congratulate Jens Petter for the recent victory in the Europa League and wish him all the best for the future.

As per reports, Milan got 2 million euros for his loan, 8 million as the buy out and 5 million euros in bonuses.