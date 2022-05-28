AC Milan Winger Has 150 Million Euro Release Clause Amidst Real Madrid Interest

AC Milan left winger Rafael Leao is getting interest from Real Madrid amongst other major clubs following his unreal 2021/22 season. Paris St Germain have also showed interest. Milan are keen to renew his contract until 2027.

Paolo Maldini confirmed reports that Leao has a 150 million euro release clause in his contract in the Gazzetta interview. Leao is a hot commodity after winning Serie A MVP for the season as he closed the season as the joint top scorer for Milan as they lifted the Scudetto for the first time in over a decade.

Leao speaking to the press from Portugal’s training retreat via MilanNews.it has said:

“I’m at Milan, I have another two years on my contract. Untouchable? I’m happy with these words. I feel at home, but in at the moment my focus is on the national team. ... Milan was an important step. The first two years did not go as I would have liked, but now I am more mature and confident, the season has gone as I wanted. I hope to do great things in the future.”