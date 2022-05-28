AC Milan Midfielder Pens Goodbye Note After 5 Seasons Ahead Of Barcelona Move

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to leave the club at the end of his contract next month with him all set to join FC Barcelona in La Liga. The Ivory Coast international is the last player from the Chinese ownership’s summer mercato under Mirabelli and Fassone marking the end of that era.

Kessie leaves after 5 season where he played a whooping 223 games scoring a fantastic 37 goals from central midfield and providing 16 assists. He helped Milan return to the Champions League after 7 years out and was a key figure in the side that won the Serie A title after 11 years.

Kessie posted on Instagram confirming his departure:

“After 5 years I couldn’t hope to end this great experience in a better way! A unique emotion: we are Italian champions!

Proud to have worn this glorious shirt and to have shared this journey with some fantastic team-mates!

Thanks for everything! Thanks to everyone! Your ‘President’.”

A memorable anecdote is that Kessie managed to score in his first and last game for the club and delivered his iconic salute on both occasions.