Paolo Maldini Outlines His Desire For AC Milan’s Summer Market

AC Milan’s Technical Director gave an really frank interview to Gazzetta dello Sport in the wake of the Rossoneri’s title win and the impending sale of the club to American fund RedBird Capital.

Maldini has outlined his vision for the mercato stating via MilanNews.it:

“Today Milan with a high-level strategic vision can go on to compete next year with the biggest clubs. Instead we could choose a maintenance vision, without investments, without an idea that is Milan-worthy, and we would remain in limbo among the best six or seven teams in Italy to try to win back the Scudetto and qualify for the Champions League.

Elliott or the owners that could arrive, close the three years and understand what strategy you want for the future. With two or three significant signings and the consolidation of the players we have, we can compete for something bigger in the Champions League.”