AC Milan Sign Partnership Agreement With Betsson To Grow Latin America Audience

2021/22 Serie A champion AC Milan on their website have officially announced a new agreement with Betsson to be the Club’s Official Regional Partner for Latam.

The new partnership confirms AC Milan’s global nature as it consolidates its presence into an historically important market for the Club, from where some of the biggest Rossoneri stars, including Ronaldinho and Kaká, come from.

The partnership with AC Milan will further raise awareness about the Betsson brand in Latam in line with the online sportsbook and casino operator’s strategy for the region where over the past couple of years it has been solidifying its presence in several markets, such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Perù.

As part of this partnership, Betsson will get exclusivity of AC Milan IP usage within the category in Latam, brand visibility on the stadium’s perimeter LEDs and on the acmilan.com site and App. In addition, the partnership includes the creation of a rich editorial calendar full of exclusive content designed to engage Latin American fans in a fascinating experience and making them feel closer to their favourite European football team.